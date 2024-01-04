Antoine Winfield Jr. deserved to be on that list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will have to wait for at least another season for a shot at a second Pro Bowl nod. The NFL released on Wednesday the complete Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and the NFC, and Winfield's name is nowhere to be found, leaving him with an intriguing post on X that can be interpreted as his reaction to the perceived snub.

Hmm🤔 — Antoine Winfield Jr. (@AntoineWJr11) January 4, 2024

Despite the snub, there is no denying that Winfield is among the most impactful players for the Buccaneers, who only have one player going to the 2024 Pro Bowl. Wide receiver Mike Evans is the sole Tampa Bay player representing the team in the annual event amid yet another spectacular individual season.

Winfield is leading the Buccaneers through 16 weeks with three interceptions to go with five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five sacks, 12 passes defended, and 117 combined tackles. He has been a huge asset for Tampa Bay's defense which is ninth in the league in scoring defense with only 20.3 points allowed per game.

The 25-year-old Winfield got his first — and so far only — Pro Bowl selection back in 2021, during his second year in the NFL. That season, he had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries to go with 88 total tackles. In other words, Winfield has not earned a Pro Bowl nod amid a season that is already way better, statistically speaking, than the one he had when he went to his first appearance in the NFL's version of the All-Star event.