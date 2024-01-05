The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an optimistic Baker Mayfield report on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping for a strong performance on the road in their final game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A win clinches the NFC South title for Coach Todd Bowles' team, which is why having QB Baker Mayfield back is of the utmost importance.

Recently Bucs star receiver Mike Evans talked about Antoine Winfield Jr.'s alleged Pro Bowl snub. Winfield Jr.'s dad did the same in regards to his son's lack of inclusion in the big game.

On Thursday, NFL reporter extraordinaire Ian Rapoport shared an update on Mayfield's injury status ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. clash.

Mayfield's Status ‘Up in the Air'

Rapoport stated that Mayfield “really ripped it” in a drill in practice, leading to optimism that he will play on Sunday.

Mayfield, the former Browns and Rams QB and Oklahoma Sooners college star, was limited in practice due to a rib injury but has been fighting through it to return to the field.

The well known QB has enjoyed a career resurgence in Tampa Bay. He has thrown for 3,907 yards on the season with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mayfield may need to cut down on the interceptions to beat the Panthers. He threw two last week in an otherwise fine game against the New Orleans Saints.

Evans the Bucs' Lone Pro Bowl Rep

The Buccaneers' Evans was named to the Pro Bowl among a group of wide receivers that included CeeDee Lamb of Dallas, A.J. Brown of Philadelphia and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams.

He was the Bucs' lone Pro Bowl representative despite a season of standout performances from players like Mayfield and Winfield Jr. among others.