Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reacts to teammate Antoine Winfield Jr.'s egregious Pro Bowl snub

With every Pro Bowl comes the talk of the biggest snubs of the year. One of this year's biggest snubs is Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was named an alternate, and not to the main roster.

This snub is egregious considering the season Winfield Jr. has had. Winfield Jr. has put up 117 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, five forced fumbles, five sacks and three interceptions this season. Instead, Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker and Seattle Seahawks' Julian Love were the two NFC strong safeties who made the Pro Bowl. Baker has 77 total tackles along with zero combined sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and pass break-ups. Love has 116 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, zero sacks and 10 pass break-ups.

When the rosters were released and it was revealed that Winfield Jr. didn't make the list, many across the NFL were shocked. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the lone Buccaneer to make the Pro Bowl this season, was one of those people in disbelief.

“I have seen a lot of guys get snubbed, but that was probably the biggest one I've seen in my time in the league,” Evans said, via FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

Evans wasn't the only person to speak up after the snub. Winfield Jr. himself tweeted out “Hmm” after the rosters were announced. Winfield Jr.'s dad, Antoine Winfield Sr., also shared his distaste with the selection by speaking up on social media after the snub.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has only made the Pro Bowl once, back in 2021. While he had a great year in 2021 — putting up 88 tackles, two sacks, six pass break-ups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles — that performance did not match the stats he put up this year.