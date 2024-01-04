Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. is one of (if not) the biggest 2024 Pro Bowl snubs as the Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Julian Love made the NFC Pro Bowl team at the strong safety spot. Winfield Jr.’s dad, retired Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., didn’t take kindly to this, especially the inclusion of Baker.

After the 2024 Pro Bowl teams were announced FOX Sports NFC South reporter Greg Auman tweeted a comparison of Baker and Winfield Jr.’s stats from the 2023 season. The Buccaneers defensive back put up three interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and five sacks this season. Baker has zeroes in all those categories.

That comparison set Antoine Winfield Sr. off on Instagram.

“WE DEMAND A RECOUNT. @nfl somebody has some explaining to do!!! Ain’t NO WAY in HELL Buddha Baker goes to the ProBowl ahead of My lil man with NO STATS. I know how important ProBowls are on the Resume & it just so happens to be his Contract year. We ain’t going for the Bullshit. Somebody Need to Holla at me.”

In addition to putting up few impact stats, Budda Baker also played on a defense ranked 31st in the NFL, while Antoine Winfield Jr.’s Buccaneers’ D ranked 10th. Baker is a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro safety, though, so it does seem like he got in on reputation alone.

RECOMMENDED
Image: Rachaad White Buccaneers) as a worried guy
Buccaneers: Rachaad White's reaction to Pro Bowl snub will have fans rallying behind him

Rexwell Villas ·

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers) as the cricket fan meme
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. drops loaded reaction to apparent Pro Bowl snub

Rexwell Villas ·

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis and speech bubble “Set The Tone” and images of Derek Carr and Cameron Jordan in background on each side of Loomis.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis reacts to 'smashing' Buccaneers in the mouth

Jimmy Wright ·

Winfield Jr. did make a Pro Bowl in 2021, but he is not nearly as decorated as his Cardinals counterpart.

This wrong may be righted soon, however, as there is a good chance that Winfield will make the 2024 All-Pro team, which is voted on exclusively by NFL players and executives without a media or fan voting component, making it less of a popularity or name recognition contest.