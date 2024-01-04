Antoine Winfield Sr. is unhappy (to put it kindly) about Budda Baker making the 2024 Pro Bowl over his son, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. is one of (if not) the biggest 2024 Pro Bowl snubs as the Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Julian Love made the NFC Pro Bowl team at the strong safety spot. Winfield Jr.’s dad, retired Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., didn’t take kindly to this, especially the inclusion of Baker.

After the 2024 Pro Bowl teams were announced FOX Sports NFC South reporter Greg Auman tweeted a comparison of Baker and Winfield Jr.’s stats from the 2023 season. The Buccaneers defensive back put up three interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and five sacks this season. Baker has zeroes in all those categories.

That comparison set Antoine Winfield Sr. off on Instagram.

“WE DEMAND A RECOUNT. @nfl somebody has some explaining to do!!! Ain’t NO WAY in HELL Buddha Baker goes to the ProBowl ahead of My lil man with NO STATS. I know how important ProBowls are on the Resume & it just so happens to be his Contract year. We ain’t going for the Bullshit. Somebody Need to Holla at me.”

Antoine Winfield Sr. Is understandably unhappy about his son’s Pro Bowl snub tonight: pic.twitter.com/ZQjb4SJRYO — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 4, 2024

In addition to putting up few impact stats, Budda Baker also played on a defense ranked 31st in the NFL, while Antoine Winfield Jr.’s Buccaneers’ D ranked 10th. Baker is a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro safety, though, so it does seem like he got in on reputation alone.

Winfield Jr. did make a Pro Bowl in 2021, but he is not nearly as decorated as his Cardinals counterpart.

This wrong may be righted soon, however, as there is a good chance that Winfield will make the 2024 All-Pro team, which is voted on exclusively by NFL players and executives without a media or fan voting component, making it less of a popularity or name recognition contest.