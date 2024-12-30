Following a dominating 48-14 win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield had one of the best performances of his career, tying the most touchdowns he's thrown in one game. After the win, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles went on to applaud the seven-year vet on his exceptional afternoon.

“He really played a heck of a ballgame, intelligently,” Bowles said. “We didn't turn it over offensively, we were very good on third down and he controlled the ball, spread it around, got everybody touches, and he played a good ballgame.”

Against the Panthers, Mayfield completed 27-of-32 passing attempts for 359 yards, five touchdowns, and no turnovers, setting a career-high through the first half.

Compared to the rest of his career, Mayfield's Week 17 performance is his fifth-most passing yards in a game, tying for the most touchdown passes he's thrown in a game.

When looking at his completion percentage of 84.4%, this was his fourth-best performance.

So, even in year seven, Mayfield continues to prove his worth in the NFL.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on-pace for career-best season in 2024

After getting drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield hasn't had a season with more than 4,100 passing yards. In fact, it wasn't until 2023 that Mayfield surpassed 4,000 passing yards, eclipsing that milestone by 44 yards.

However, in 2024, Mayfield is looking like the former No. 1 pick, reaching 4,279 through 16 games.

Along with passing yards, this is Mayfield's best year of touchdown passes, too. Surpassing his career-best of 28 touchdown passes in the 2023 season, Mayfield has thrown 39 with one more game on the schedule.

Now, one area he remains shaky in is turnovers, as he's thrown 15 interceptions in 2024, nearing the most he's thrown in a season (21).

After making stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield's time with the Buccaneers has brought out some of his best football.

And with one game remaining in the 2024 regular season, along with their upcoming playoff run, Mayfield has looked the best he ever has in the NFL.

Looking to clinch the NFC South, Tampa Bay needs a similar performance from Mayfield in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints.