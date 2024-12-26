ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Panthers head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they look to play spoiler when the Buccaneers attempt to push toward a playoff appearance on Sunday in this Week 17 matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

Panthers-Buccaneers Last Game – Matchup History

In a thrilling overtime battle on December 1, 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged out the Carolina Panthers 26-23. Baker Mayfield overcame an injury scare to lead the Bucs, while Bryce Young showcased his growing potential for the Panthers. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading leads throughout. Ultimately, Chase McLaughlin's field goal in overtime sealed the victory for Tampa Bay, moving them into a first-place tie in the NFC South. This nail-biter exemplified the competitive nature of this divisional rivalry. In the all-time series, the Panthers hold a slight edge with a 25-23 record against the Buccaneers.

Overall Series: 25-23 (Panthers)

Here are the Panthers-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Buccaneers Odds

Carolina Panthers: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +340

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As we approach Week 17, the Carolina Panthers are poised for an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite their 4-11 record, the Panthers have shown remarkable resilience and improvement in recent weeks. Bryce Young has been on an incredible stretch, proving his worth as the franchise quarterback. His performance against the Buccaneers in Week 13, where the Panthers narrowly lost in overtime, demonstrated his ability to thrive under pressure. The Panthers' revamped pass rush, which has generated 17 sacks over the last five games, will be a key factor in disrupting Baker Mayfield's rhythm.

The Buccaneers, while tied for the NFC South lead, have shown vulnerabilities. Their recent loss to a team that has them on the brink of losing playoff contention raises questions about their consistency. The Panthers, on the other hand, are playing with tremendous heart and have nothing to lose. This mindset, combined with Young's growing confidence and the team's improved defensive performance, sets the stage for a potential upset. If the Panthers can capitalize on the Buccaneers' recent struggles and maintain their offensive momentum, they have a real shot at securing a victory in this divisional rematch.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Baker Mayfield has been on fire recently, showcasing his ability to lead this offense with precision and confidence. In his last two games, Mayfield completed an impressive 72.1% of his passes against Dallas and an astounding 81.5% against the Chargers, amassing 591 yards with six touchdowns and only two interceptions. This level of quarterback play, combined with the Buccaneers' strong run defense allowing just 109 yards per game on the ground, sets the stage for a dominant performance against the Panthers.

While the Panthers have shown improvement in recent weeks, particularly in their running game, the Buccaneers' stout defense is well-equipped to neutralize this threat. In their previous matchup, Tampa Bay held Chuba Hubbard to just 43 rushing yards. By shutting down the Panthers' ground game, the Buccaneers will force young quarterback Bryce Young into obvious passing situations, allowing their pass rush to apply pressure and create turnovers. With the added motivation of playoff implications and home-field advantage at Raymond James Stadium, expect the Buccaneers to come out firing on all cylinders and secure a convincing win over their division rivals.

Final Panthers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers +8.5 appears to be the smart play in this Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers. Despite Tampa Bay's recent success, there are several factors favoring Carolina to keep this game close. The Panthers have been covering spreads at an impressive rate, going 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. This trend suggests they've been more competitive than their record indicates. Additionally, the first meeting between these teams in Week 13 was a tight affair, with the Buccaneers winning 26-23 in overtime but failing to cover the spread. Bryce Young has shown significant improvement lately, particularly against blitz-heavy defenses like Tampa Bay's. His ability to handle pressure could be a key factor in keeping the Panthers within the spread.

While the Buccaneers have playoff implications on the line, which could provide extra motivation, they've struggled to blow teams out consistently. The Panthers, playing with nothing to lose, have demonstrated their ability to play spoiler, as seen in their recent victory over the Cardinals. Given the divisional familiarity and the Panthers' recent competitiveness, expect a closer game than the spread suggests. Take the Panthers +8.5 in what could be another nail-biter between these NFC South rivals.

Final Panthers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers +8.5 (-120), Over 48.5 (-114)