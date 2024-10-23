Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his dislocated ankle, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The injury occurred late in Week 7’s Monday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where the Buccaneers fell 41-31. Godwin sustained the injury after taking a hit from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith with less than one minute remaining in the game.

Godwin had to be carted off the field, and tests conducted prior to the surgery reportedly yielded as positive results as could be expected under the circumstances. Rapoport also mentioned there is an “outside possibility” that Godwin could return later in the season, though he emphasized that the likelihood remains slim. “Not likely. But slight,” Rapoport added.

The injury marks a significant blow for the Buccaneers, who also lost star receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury earlier in the same game. Godwin was in the midst of a strong season, having accumulated 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns through seven games. His performance had positioned him as a key offensive weapon for the team, which is now facing uncertainty in the wide receiver corps.

Godwin, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection, had been enjoying one of the best starts of his career before the injury. His role as a consistent target for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been critical to the team’s offensive success this season. The timing of his injury, combined with Evans' absence, raises concerns about Tampa Bay's ability to maintain its offensive productivity in the coming weeks.

Set to become a free agent in 2025, Godwin’s recovery from this injury could play a pivotal role in his future with the team. The Buccaneers are closely monitoring his progress and hope he returns to the field, but they are already testing their wide receiver depth.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 4-3 and will need to adjust quickly to the absence of their top two wideouts. Chris Godwin’s injury, while severe, leaves the door slightly ajar for a potential late-season return, though much will depend on the success of his surgery and rehabilitation process.