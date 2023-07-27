The 2023-24 season could very well be the last chance for Baker Mayfield to be a regular starting quarterback in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall pick already bought himself some time after his heroics late last year with the Los Angeles Rams, but there may be no where to go if he does not succeed in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

None of that pressure is having any effect on how Mayfield is going about his first year with the team. In fact, he is making it a priority to help bring out the best of his biggest QB competition, Kyle Trask.

“I've always said, ‘The franchise will go as the QB room does' — how they jell, how they get everybody, how they communicate, get everybody on the same page, how they lead,” he said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “So right now, I'm going to approach each day the same, no matter what position I'm in — I'm going to try to get everybody better.”

The seventh-year signal caller was clear to say he is working “his tail off to obviously start,” but his objective is to do everything in his power to ensure the entire Bucs roster is in position to win football games. Pundits are not giving the 2020 Super Bowl champions much of a chance, even in one of the league's weakest divisions.

The offense looked painfully out of sorts much of last season with the legendary Tom Brady at the helm. Neither Mayfield nor Trask carries the resume to convince people they are capable of working out all the bugs in 2023. That might just be the necessary motivation Tampa Bay and its quarterback room needs to cause some chaos in the NFC.

Judging by his remarks at training camp, Baker Mayfield sounds like the right person to lead that potential sneak attack. Whether that be by taking snaps under center or standing strong on the sidelines and in the Buccaneers locker room.