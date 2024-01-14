Baker Mayfield will be battling through the pain when the Buccaneers take on the Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend.

After winning the NFC South, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a battle against Jalen Hurts on Super Wild Card Weekend. Mayfield will be under center on Monday, but the Buccaneers still might need a backup plan in place.

Mayfield is entering the contest with both rib and ankle injuries. His ankle injury is expected to linger into Tampa Bay's matchup against the Eagles. So while Mayfield will be playing, he may not be at 100 percent, via Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

Still, as long as he is on the field, Mayfield will try to will the Buccaneers to victory. Their 8-9 record might not be pretty, but it got them a division crown and a spot in the playoffs. Now, Mayfield and the Buccaneers have a chance to write their own story.

Baker Mayfield has been a pretty powerful protagonist throughout his debut in Tampa Bay. Taking over for the retiring Tom Brady, Mayfield has thrown for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had the seventh-most passing touchdowns and ninth-most passing yards through the regular season.

Philadelphia will be entering Wild Card Weekend plenty banged up themselves. However, Tampa Bay knows they can't take the defending NFC champions lightly. They'll need everyone at the top of their game if they want to take down the Eagles.

Mayfield will be doing his best to lead his Buccaneers to victory. His ankle injury might have him limited in terms of mobility. But the quarterback is hoping it doesn't limit Tampa Bay's playoff run.