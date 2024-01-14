Hopefully, Baker Mayfield recovers in time for the Wild Card game...

The NFL Playoffs have begun, as the Wildcard weekend kicks off with multiple doubleheaders. On Sunday the defending NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles take on the NFC South Division winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the Bucs could potentially be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is currently listed as questionable due to an ankle and rib ailment, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Coming into this season, almost nobody, not even Buccaneer fans picked the team to win the division. They replaced the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, with Baker Mayfield on the eighth youngest roster in the entire NFL. In what was expected to be a tanking season, the Buccaneers surprised many by finishing with a winning record, 9-8, and a playoff birth as the fourth seed and with home field advantage.

A large part of their success was due to Mayfield forming a good rapport with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with rising young running back Rachaad White. Throwing for career highs in passing yardage (4,044), touchdowns (28), and completion percentage (64.3%), Mayfield kept the Buccaneers competitive despite them enduring a brutal four game losing streak in October. They finished the final month 5-1, with their only loss coming to their divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

The two teams faced off against each other earlier in the season on September 25th, with the Eagles winning handily 25-11. Philly gained 472 total yards in the game, but 131 came in the air from Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown who will not be playing in Sunday's contest due to a sprained knee injury he suffered against the New York Giants in a Week 17 loss.

All eyes will be on quarterback Jalen Hurts to regain his earlier season form, but he still has running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Devonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles also face a 22nd-ranked Buccaneer defense that is a far cry from the legendary 2002 Super Bowl winning unit. In order to have a chance in Sunday's game, the Buccaneers are going to need Baker Mayfield to be playing at optimal strength.