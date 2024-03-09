As the 2024 NFL offseason unfolds, teams across the league are assessing their rosters. They are targeting weaknesses and exploring strategic moves to elevate their chances of playoff success. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the upcoming offseason teems with potential opportunities. Remember that this team showed promise during the 2023 season but faced disappointment in the playoffs. Among the myriad possibilities, one trade emerges as the perfect maneuver to fortify their contender status: the acquisition of Mitch Morse.
The Buccaneers' 2023 Season
In 2023, the Buccaneers achieved a significant milestone by clinching their third consecutive NFC South division title. This marked a franchise-record streak. Additionally, they secured their fourth consecutive playoff berth. That's their longest streak since 1999–2002.
The season marked the Buccaneers' first without quarterback Tom Brady since 2019. Baker Mayfield signed as a free agent in March and assumed the starting quarterback role during training camp. Suffice it to say that Mayfield did better than many expected.
Sure, the Buccaneers stumbled midway through the season with a 4–7 record. However, they rallied in the latter part. They won five of their final six games to improve upon their previous season's record. They also defied expectations by beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Despite their efforts, however, the Bucs were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Detroit Lions in a hard-fought 31–23 matchup. In all, it was a campaign that won many Tampa Bay fans over.
The Buccaneers' Offseason Outlook
Heading into the offseason, the Buccaneers face crucial decisions. This is particularly true regarding their quarterback situation and the potential re-signing of key players like Mike Evans.
Retaining both Mayfield and Evans comes with financial considerations. To create cap space, the team could explore options such as trading cornerback Carlton Davis. This would save $6.3 million, or pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, with a potential saving of $5 million after June 1. Additionally, trading wideout Chris Godwin post-June 1 could free up $20 million in cap space. However, this move could also affect the chemistry between Mayfield and Evans, who have shown consistent connection on the field. Alternatively, the Bucs could look to improve their offensive line no matter who they're QB is going to be.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Mitch Morse
Buccaneers get: C Mitch Morse
Bills get: 2024 and 2025 draft picks
In a proposed trade scenario, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would secure center Mitch Morse from the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Bills would receive 2024 and 2025 draft picks.
For the Buccaneers, addressing the center position became imperative after Ryan Jensen's retirement following the team's postseason campaign. Yes, the draft or free agency might offer solutions such as Andre James. That said, both avenues pose significant challenges.
Despite having a projected cap space of $43.6 million, the Buccaneers face significant free agent decisions. This is particularly true with quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. Morse's $6.9 million base salary presents an affordable option compared to potential open-market expenses for a center. Furthermore, Morse's proven veteran status makes him an immediate starter candidate for the Buccaneers.
Following their NFC South triumph in 2023, the Buccaneers aim to sustain their playoff competitiveness. Prioritizing premium positions over a center in the draft could be advantageous. This is especially true with other impending free agents like Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, Devin White, Aaron Stinnie, and Ryan Neal requiring attention.
The Trade's Logic
Acquiring Morse would address a critical team need at a reasonable cost, enabling the Buccaneers to focus on other positional requirements. Speaking of which, securing Mayfield and Evans remains the Buccaneers' foremost offseason priority. Once these contracts are secured, General Manager Jason Licht can direct his focus to enhancing less glamorous yet crucial positions. Remember as well that Robert Hainsey's performance as the starting center last season showcased vulnerabilities. This emphasizes the necessity for a more dependable option.
Again, this is where Morse enters the picture as a prime candidate, given the Buffalo Bills' cap constraints. Buffalo's financial predicament necessitates the shedding of veteran contracts. As such, Morse's potential release could save over $8 million. Despite being 32 and entering the final contract year, Morse's reliability makes him a valuable asset. Tampa Bay could reasonably offer a couple of late-round picks to solidify their offensive line with Morse's presence.
UPDATE:
Morse has just been released by the Bills, so the Buccaneers could pick him up on the free agent market instead.
Looking Ahead
The addition of Mitch Morse to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only address a key need. It would also send a clear message to the rest of the league — this team is serious about winning championships. With Morse anchoring their offensive line, Mayfield leading the charge, and a talented roster hungry for success, the Buccaneers would be poised to make another deep playoff run. They could even contend for the Super Bowl. As the 2024 offseason unfolds, Bucs fans will be focusing on Tampa Bay as they pursue this perfect trade that could shape their destiny in the upcoming season.