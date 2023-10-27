Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Buffalo on Thursday night a slumping team, but determined to depart with a much-needed win that would right the ship (no pun intended). When the sixty minutes were up and the Bills ended the game victorious but in questionable fashion, Baker Mayfield decided to depart Buffalo with a healthy dose of snark directed at the officials of the game.

The game ended on a Hail Mary attempt thrown by Baker Mayfield that landed in the end zone after time had expired. At least that's what the play-by-play summary will detail. What goes unmentioned, and apparently unnoticed by the officials last night, was a potential defensive pass interference penalty that could've been called on either Taylor Rapp and Christian Benford, the two Bills defenders who were all over Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton.

After the game, Mayfield was asked about the final play. He could've stood at the podium and berated the officials for the no-call on the play, but it would've done nothing but affect his net worth. Rather than opting to speak candidly and directly about the final play, Mayfield decided to do his bank account a favor and deliver the snark instead.

“Looked like a bunch of guys landing on the ground over there,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “I’m not sure who tripped over who.” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk)

Now, in one respect, Mayfield's statement is actually correct. On any given Hail Mary heave to the end zone, there's bound to be plenty of shoving and guys tripping over one another, but it's often instigated by both offense and defense. It's rare that a penalty flag is thrown on the play unless the interference is particularly egregious, which I personally didn't think it was on the final play of Tampa Bay's loss. Could you make a case that it was? Absolutely, and had a flag been thrown on the play, I wouldn't have had a problem with it. But complaining about it after the game does no good.

Not only did Baker Mayfield take the high road, but he took the comedic route to get there.