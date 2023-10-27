The Buffalo Bills needed a win on Thursday night in the worst way.

Coming off of a three-game stretch that provided far more questions than answers, and resulted in more losses (2) than wins (1), coach Sean McDermott could sense that his team needed a spark as they prepared to face a 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that, like Buffalo, had run into a rough patch on the schedule and would be desperate to turn things around. In the face of this dire situation, McDermott turned to one of his leaders… a player whose voice is often the loudest in the room, for better or worse.

Stefon Diggs is no stranger to speaking his mind, and when he approached Sean McDermott pregame, asking if he could say a few words to his teammates, McDermott was in no position to say no. In the end, McDermott's bet on Diggs' ability to rally the troops paid off.

Sean McDermott said Stefon Diggs asked to speak to the team pregame.

McDermott credits the speech for the #Bills coming out with an "attitude" "That's what a leader does. He knows when to step up and speak up. I applaud him for that." — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 27, 2023

Sean McDermott said that WR Stefon Diggs said a couple or motivational words to the team before the game. He said Diggs asked to talk before the game. “That’s great leadership right there.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 27, 2023

The Bills offense responded to Stefon Diggs' pregame call to action. Josh Allen, dealing with a shoulder injury that had to be checked out in the blue medical tent during the game, nearly played a mistake-free football game, throwing for two touchdowns, running for another, and getting multiple Bills pass-catchers involved throughout the game. Diggs, along with Dalton Kincaid, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir, all finished with at least 5 receptions and 65 yards. It was Davis and the rookie tight end Kincaid who hauled in the two touchdown receptions.

Despite the underwhelming 5-3 record and some uninspiring performances in both wins and losses so far this year, the Bills are still considered by many to be one of the favorites to win both the AFC East and eventually, the Super Bowl.