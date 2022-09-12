Chris Godwin handed brutal injury blow after rushing back for Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a loud statement in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, winning 19-3. But, they lost a key weapon in the process. Chris Godwin, who had just returned from a torn ACL, suffered a hamstring injury and will miss several weeks as a result.

Via Tom Pelissero:

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night and likely will miss some time, per source. There's optimism it's not a major injury, but Godwin could be sidelined a few weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

The initial thought is the injury isn’t serious. Let’s hope it stays that way. Chris Godwin ruptured his ACL in Week 15 of last season and missed their playoff run. He went through a rather speedy recovery but there will be people linking a hamstring setback to the knee. It’s possible, but if the wideout made it clear he was healthy, there is no reason to second-guess Tampa for letting him play. After all, Godwin started practicing regularly at the beginning of August. He was evidently fine.

The Bucs offense wasn’t that electric in the air on Sunday but instead, they killed Dallas on the ground. Leonard Fourtnette had a field day, rushing for 127 yards on 21 carries while Julio Jones also chipped in all over. As for Chris Godwin, he compiled three catches for 35 yards.

Although the injury is very unfortunate for Tom Brady and Tampa, there are enough weapons out wide to make up for the loss. Russell Gage, Mike Evans, and Julio Jones are all capable of stepping up. Evans was the standout WR vs. Dallas, grabbing five receptions for 71 yards.

It will be interesting to see just how much time Chris Godwin is going to miss. Stay tuned for updates.