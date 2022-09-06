Chris Godwin gives honest update on Week 1 status for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still hoping to suit up in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s far from a sure thing that he’ll be ready to go. Godwin has been recovering from a torn ACL which ended his 2021 season early. The Buccaneers were hopeful that he’d be ready to go come Week 1, but no official decision has been made regarding his availability. Godwin appeared on the In The Moment With David Greene podcast on Tuesday, during which the Buccaneers wide receiver discussed his availability in the season opener.

Chris Godwin, on the In the Moment podcast with David Greene was asked if he would play Week 1. "I don't think any of us know that yet. There's stuff that circulates and half the time I'm like, 'I have no idea where people get this from.' Because really the people that know… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 6, 2022

During his podcast appearance with David Greene, Godwin was asked about playing in Week 1.

“I don’t think any of us know that yet. There’s stuff that circulates and half the time I’m like, ‘I have no idea where people get this from.’ Because really the people that know the most about my process is me, firstly, my wife, and my physical therapist,” said Godwin.

Godwin was then asked if he would have any input on whether he suits up for the season opener, to which he responded; “I would imagine I have the final say. It’s going to come down to feel. Because I understand what I’m capable of doing on the field when healthy. But I also understand what I’m capable of pushing through.”

Godwin has been participating at practice over the few sessions for the Buccaneers, which does bode well for his availability in Week 1, but at the end of the day, it seems likely the star wideout is a game-time decision. Fans will get a bit more of an update on Godwin’s status when the Buccaneers drop their mid-week injury report on Wednesday.

Last season, Chris Godwin played in 14 games for the Buccaneers before his ACL injury knocked him out for the final three games of the regular season, as well as the playoffs.