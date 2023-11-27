Here we will look at the four Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite being favored to win, the Buccaneers fell short, losing 27-20. While there were certainly some positives to take away from the game, there were also several personnel who were most to blame for the loss. In this article, we will identify and discuss the four Buccaneers who deserve the most blame for their Week 12 defeat.

Week 12 Loss

In their latest match of the 2023 NFL season, the Buccaneers faced a setback, succumbing to the Colts. This marked the team's second consecutive loss, leading to disappointment among their fan base. Despite moments of positivity, the overall game performance was characterized as lackluster, contributing to the team's seventh defeat of the season. Notably, the Colts, driven by a stellar display from Jonathan Taylor, who scored twice and dominated the Buccaneers' run defense, played a pivotal role in securing the victory.

The contest commenced with the Buccaneers taking the opening possession. They made significant gains through the efforts of Cade Otton and Mike Evans. However, the Colts' strategic decision to defer to the second half after winning the coin toss added pressure to the Buccaneers' offense.

Tampa Bay has now lost six of their last seven games. This loss not only denied the team an opportunity to advance in the NFC South but also highlighted significant defensive shortcomings. The Buccaneers yielded 5.7 yards per carry, conceding three rushing touchdowns, and allowed over 250 passing yards. Nevertheless, amidst the challenges, a few standout performances from Buccaneers players were still notable, albeit scarce.

Here we will look at the four Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Baker Mayfield encountered a challenging scenario in Week 12 as he battled through the effects of an early-game injury. The ankle injury cast a shadow over Mayfield's ability to execute at his usual level. Despite the adversity, Mayfield faced numerous open opportunities to make impactful plays. However, he struggled to capitalize on these moments, leaving potential yardage and scoring chances on the field.

In a disappointing display, Mayfield fell short of the 200-passing-yard mark on 30 attempts, indicating a notable dip in his usual statistical output. A pivotal moment in the game occurred when Mayfield threw an ill-fated interception, a costly mistake that the Colts adeptly converted into points. This interception not only swung the momentum in favor of the Colts but also added to Mayfield's struggles in delivering a command performance.

Devin White's recent performances have seen a decline, marked by missed tackles at crucial junctures. Notably, he faltered after being juked by Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew and shaken off in the gap by Jonathan Taylor. White's absence of impactful plays and overall liability across various aspects of the game suggest potential concerns. Speculation arises about his future with the Buccaneers. His recent form raises doubts about his continued presence on the team.

As a defensive-minded head coach, Todd Bowles faces scrutiny for consistently yielding substantial yardage each week. The Colts managed to score 27 points, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and exploited vulnerabilities in coverage, notably with Colts wideout Michael Pittman accumulating 107 yards on 10 catches. Bowles' decision-making, especially in scoring situations, has come under criticism, exemplified by a questionable punt on the 41-yard line when within kicker Chase McLaughlin's range. The team's struggles to recover from significant deficits are attributed, in part, to Bowles' coaching approach.

Tristan Wirfs

Concerns surround Tristan Wirfs, who, despite practicing with a sore ankle all week, exhibited a noticeable decline in performance. Bullied during the game, Wirfs, known for superior footwork, struggled against the Colts' pressure from the right edge. Despite his determination to play through injury, the Buccaneers face a dilemma. This is given their precarious standing, contemplating whether to rest Wirfs in the upcoming match against the 1-10 Panthers.

Looking Ahead

The Buccaneers' Week 12 loss to the Colts exposed significant challenges within the team. Baker Mayfield's struggles to capitalize on opportunities and Devin White's declining performance on the defensive end contribute to the team's recent setbacks. Todd Bowles faces criticism for persistent defensive vulnerabilities and questionable decision-making. Additionally, the concerns surrounding Tristan Wirfs underscore the team's difficulties. As such, the Buccaneers find themselves in a precarious position. For now, they are contemplating a high draft pick and potential coaching changes. Of course, addressing these issues becomes imperative. Whether through strategic adjustments, player rehabilitation, or coaching reassessment, the Buccaneers must navigate these challenges to regain their early-season form and strive for success in the remainder of the NFL season.