The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waited a bit to name their team captains, and after their surprising 3-1 start, veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin spoke about what it means for him to be voted as a captain by his teammates.

“I think it means a lot, but it's indicative of what my teammates think of me,” Chris Godwin said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “I pride myself on being a hard worker and doing things the right way. I'm grateful and appreciative of my guys.”

The Buccaneers also named Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs captains on offense. Lavonte David, Vita Vea, Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. are the captains on the defensive side of the ball.

Godwin has been a key member of the Buccaneers since coming into the league with the team in 2017, and helped them win the Super Bowl in the 2020 season. Him and Mike Evans have been key targets for Baker Mayfield this year as the team has surprised fans with a good start to the year.

The Buccaneers have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Lions seem to be one of the stronger teams in the NFC this season, so a win against them would prove that the Buccaneers are a team to take seriously. It would solidify them as the favorites in the NFC South at this point of the season as well.

After a surprising start, it seems that the Buccaneers are meshing well as a team.