Cole Beasley slid in Tom Brady’s DMs before getting Buccaneers deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding more depth at the wide receiver spot with veteran Cole Beasley. Tom Brady’s crew adds another veteran amid a dire need for pass-catchers. This isn’t merely another playing opportunity for the 33-year-old Beasley. Joining the Bucs is something he has been wanting for a while.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Beasley said that he sent direct messages to Brady to reach out to him about an opportunity for the Buccaneers. He added that waiting so long to find another opportunity was “humbling” and that this is his first NFL season without going through training camp.

Cole Beasley said he had tried to reach out to Tom Brady about coming to Tampa Bay, didn't have his phone number so was just sending him DMs on Instagram, hoping to help the Bucs as they dealt with injuries at receiver. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 21, 2022

Cole Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, recording 693 years, 82 catches and a touchdown. With Mike Evans suspended for a game after getting in a brawl with Marshon Lattimore, Beasley could have a sizable role in his Buccaneers debut. Russell Gage, Chriss Godwin and Julio Jones are all dealing with injuries of their own, so adding Beasley comes at the perfect time.

Julian Edelman somewhat surprisingly didn’t get a call from the Buccaneers. Although he has retired, rumors around Tom Brady bringing him in and a potential return are always swirling. This time around, it’s the former Bill and Dallas Cowboy that joins Brady’s offense for a potential Super Bowl run.

The Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers for their 2022 home opener as they look to go 2-0 on the season.