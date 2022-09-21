The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with their fair share of injuries to their receivers. On Tuesday, the team signed Cole Beasley to attempt to bolster the receiving corps while dealing with the injuries. Did Tom Brady’s former teammate and now retired receiver Julian Edelman receive a call?

On Inside the NFL, Edelman revealed whether or not the Buccaneers called him up.

“I don’t want to talk about this,” Edelman said when CBS Sports’ James Brown asked him if he’d be giving Tom Brady a little help down in Tampa Bay. “They just signed Cole Beasley. I didn’t get a call.”

Julian Edelman seemed very dejected that his good ole pal Tom Brady didn’t hit him up for a tryout. Edelman is just over one year removed from his playing days, and who knows, maybe he could help Brady out in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers instead opted to sign Cole Beasley, who played with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the past three seasons. The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries to Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. Mike Evans was also suspended for his role in a fight with Marshon Lattimore. The Buccaneers are very thin at the receiver position, and they need help as they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Julian Edelman may be sad about not being able to team up with his good friend Tom Brady again, but he seems to be enjoying retirement, working on Paramount+’s Inside the NFL show. Maybe a reunion is possible down the road.