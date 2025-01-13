The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are involved in a late Sunday night slugfest with the Washington Commanders. But one that saw the Bucs lose two cornerbacks to injuries in their NFL playoff meeting.

Jamel Dean left with a knee injury. Then fellow CB Zyon McCollum sustained a head injury. Dean officially got ruled out, per the Buccaneers' communications department. McCollum, meanwhile, received evaluation for a concussion.

Both defenders were not on the field during the Commanders' scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin from five yards to place Washington back in front 20-17 with under 9:50 left.

Dean and McCollum combined for five tackles before leaving Raymond James Stadium. They watched the Bucs tie things up at 20-20 off Chase McLaughlin booting a 32-yard field goal with 4:41 to go.