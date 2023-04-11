Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster looks much different than it did a few months ago. As it turns out, more moves are on the way, and now linebacker Devin White has requested a trade, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

‘Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming.’

Adam Schefter of ESPN also confirmed the report, and now the Buccaneers have a difficult decision to make regarding Devin White.

Bucs’ Pro Bowl LB Devin White has in fact requested a trade, as @JennaLaineESPN reported. Bucs do not want to trade him, but he wants to be traded as he is coming up on his fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

The rumors have been swirling for some time, including Devin White firing off some cryptic tweets last month amid a ton of speculation. The Bucs have repeatedly insisted they don’t want to trade him, but now they might not have a choice.

White finished the 2022 season with 73 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks while playing all 17 games, so there is no denying the talent he brings.

Since 2020 there have only been three instances of an NFL player accumulating 120 tackles and 15 QB hits in a single season 2020: Devin White

2021: Devin White

2022: Devin White pic.twitter.com/Db62sVj8Po — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 11, 2023

He was the 5th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and now it looks like he will play for another team unless the Bucs decide to use his fifth-year option or give him an extension.

A flurry of NFL teams should have an interest in Devin White, who has played 62 regular season games in four years and was an important part of that Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers team.

White was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, and with an extension on his mind, he has decided to request a trade in hopes of striking a new deal elsewhere. The loss of Devin White would be a huge blow to the Tampa Bay defense, and they have a big decision to make.