The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown up for the 2023 season looking much different than they did when the 2022 season ended. However, things could have been even more different if Devin White didn't end up dropping his trade request that he filed with the team early on in the offseason.

With Tom Brady retiring for good this offseason, the Buccaneers are clearly going to be rebuilding over the next few years, and based on his trade request, it seemed like White didn't want to be a part of that rebuild. The star linebacker has since rescinded his trade request, though, and was adamant that the issue in the past and that he is “locked in” on the 2023 season.

Via Evan Closky:

“Devin White speaking for first time this Bucs Training Camp. ‘Going forward we came to a good agreement. I want to be a longterm guy. That’s why I got a little selfish…end of day I’m still here. I’m locked in.'”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

White is also looking for an extension from Tampa Bay as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which makes sense given how he has already turned himself into one of the best linebackers in the game. White revealed that a meeting with head coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht helped resolve the problems between the two sides, and it sounds like White is committed to being a long-term piece of the Bucs defense.

Devin White dropped his trade demands after a meeting with coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht. “We all came to an agreement and that’s why I’m here now, just focusing on the season now.” pic.twitter.com/JOhgtN72LN — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 7, 2023

Given all the drama surrounding Devin White this offseason, it's great to see that he has shown up at training camp with the right attitude for his team. However, White still needs a new contract, so with this issue resolved for the time being, it will be worth seeing if there's any movement on an extension in the near future.