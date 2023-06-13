Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is in the middle of a holdout, or perhaps a hold-in, with the Bucs, as he was present at Tampa's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday but did not practice, according to Pewter Report. This comes two days after White was spotted at the team photoshoot on Sunday.

White wants a new contract and does not seem to want to play out the final year of his rookie deal which would net him $11.7 million. The Buccaneers aren’t champing at the bit to extend White and would rather see how the 2023 season goes. Despite White requesting a trade, the Bucs have no intention of moving him.

White has proven to be a versatile and top-tier linebacker. He averaged 130 total tackles, 6 sacks and 10.3 tackles for loss over the last three seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

White was a monster during Tampa's Super Bowl run in 2020. In the three playoff games, he had 38 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. That alone should net him some sort of respect from the Buccaneers' front office.

Contract negotiations can be tough for some players and teams and sometimes end in a messy split. Devin White has already requested a trade from the Bucs. He probably won’t get his wish unless a team really blows Tampa away with a trade offer. Then it seems like White will have a decision to make. Sit out the season and lose money every week or come back and truly prove that he's worth the contract he's asking for.