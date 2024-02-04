Jason Kelce makes a hilarious promise to jump through a flaming table.

Jason Kelce went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Not only was he mingling with fans during the tailgate, but he went shirtless and jumped out of the sweet during the game too. He unfortunately was unable to jump through a table, as is tradition in Buffalo. But the former Philadelphia Eagles' center is seeking any reason to do so.

New Heights, the podcast Jason Kelce records with his brother, Travis, set up a poll question tournament for fans to participate. Football fans must vote on which team names they think is better. In the third round of the bracket, the Buffalo Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Eagles center apparently saw an opportunity to jump through a table after missing out on his opportunity. Jason Kelce sent a message, claiming if the Bills beat the Chiefs in this social media tournament, he'll jump through a flaming table.

“If the Bills win this, I swear on Buffalo Bill's legendary reputation I will jump through a flaming table.”

With that said, if you want to see Jason Kelce jump through a flaming table, go and vote for the Bills in that social media tournament. Even if you think the Chiefs have a cooler name, go vote for Buffalo. The guy went mega viral just being shirtless in the suit. Imagine how thrilling it'd be to see him jump through a flaming table! It's not too hard to find. In fact, here's the poll question right here.

Who has the better team name? – Bills vs Chiefs — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 3, 2024

With that said, it'll be interesting to see if Jason Kelce gets into any antics during the Super Bowl. The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers and Kelce will surely be there to root for his brother, Travis. So, keep an eye out for the former Eagles center to make an appearance with all of America watching!