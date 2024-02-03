Latest Buccaneers rumors claim team still wants to re-sign Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield played incredibly well this season after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs. Speculation has grown that the franchise wants to extend the veteran quarterback to a long-term deal. However, there is some concern with former offensive coordinator, Dave Canales leaving. But the latest rumors suggest the organization is still interested in Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers loved what they saw from Canales, as he created a system Baker Mayfield thrived in. They hope he can do the same for Bryce Young. Despite the idea the Buccaneers' offense may suffer with Canales gone, Tampa Bay is reportedly expected to re-sign Baker Mayfield, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“But despite Canales' departure, Mayfield and the Bucs are still expected to pursue a contract extension as he enters free agency, according to a league source.”

Baker Mayfield finished the season with 4,044 passing yards (career high), 28 touchdowns (career high), and 10 interceptions. He also threw a 64.3 completion percentage, making him an incredibly efficient passer for the Buccaneers. If he can maintain that level of play for several years, Tampa Bay won't need to seek a new quarterback for a while.

It'll be interesting to see who Tampa Bay acquires as offensive coordinator. The right person can certainly keep the offense rolling on all cylinders. After hiring former Kentucky football's head coach, Liam Coen, the Buccaneers offense should be just fine. Additionally, Howe points out that Mayfield and Coen have a little history together as well.

“It could help the cause if the Bucs hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen as Canales' replacement. Mayfield and Coen overlapped down the stretch in 2022 when Coen was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, and Mayfield played well under difficult circumstances.”

Rumors between the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield will continue to float around until the franchise makes a final decision. Teams can start negotiation extensions with players in late February.