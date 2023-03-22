Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Tom Brady is officially a retired man after playing his final game in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Dallas Cowboys. That turned out to be an absolute blowout as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten 31-14. Despite already finalizing their divorce in October, his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was there supporting TB12 to the very end with their two children.

Bundchen, who isn’t exactly a football expert, even noticed that the quarterback had absolutely no protection against America’s Team and didn’t hold back as she trashed the Bucs offensive line in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“Bündchen and her son and daughter were, in fact, still cheering for Brady right up until what turned out to be his last game ever (if his second retirement sticks) in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs a few days before we met. The Dallas Cowboys trounced the Bucs in one of the worst postseason performances of Brady’s career, but Bündchen declined to add to the pile-on. “It was tough, but you know what? Let’s just be honest. It’s a team sport and you can’t play alone,” she says. “I think he did great under the circumstances that he had. I mean, he had no offensive line.”

Brady was only sacked twice by the Cowboys’ defense but the veteran barely had any time in the pocket all night long. Micah Parsons and Co. were constantly putting pressure on him. It was certainly not an ideal way to finish out a legendary career.

It’s refreshing to see Gisele Bundchen still showing support for the father of her children, who is now enjoying some time away from football before eventually jumping into the broadcast booth. As for the Bucs, well, it appears Baker Mayfield is their new QB1. Let’s see if they can protect him better when it matters most.