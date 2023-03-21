Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

After 20 years of playing, Tom Brady is finally enjoying the retired NFL player life. The consensus greatest quarterback of all-time is now spending his energy away from the field (and with his kids!). His latest exploits feature a familiar face to the younger generation. This Tuesday morning, Tom Brady posted an image of him with famous YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, along with this caption and an “eyes” emoji on the picutre.

While the caption doesn’t say much, the emoji in the image could be hinting at a project between these two. Is Tom Brady finally starting his own YouTube channel?

While the idea of the NFL GOAT running a full-time YouTube account is hilarious, the reality might be a little less exciting. It’s likely that Tom Brady and MrBeast collaborated on a video for the latter’s channel. Still, it would be interesting to see Brady out of his element, playing a part in a largely-unscripted video on the internet.

For those unaware, MrBeast is arguably the biggest YouTuber in the platform right now. The American sensation first gained popularity for his viral challenge videos. Eventually, MrBeast became known as the “guy who gives away money”. Most of his content revolves around endurance challenges with an insane amount of prize money on the line. Recently, MrBeast was in the headlines after releasing a video documenting his journey in helping a thousand blind people get eye surgery.

In any case, it will sure be a fun watch to see Tom Brady get involved in a MrBeast video. Perhaps the NFL legend got roped into one of the good ol’ “last one to leave the circle” challenges?