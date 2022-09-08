‘He looks to kill you’: Micah Parsons drops terrifying Tom Brady take

No man in the NFL might be more feared than Tom Brady. Yes, many of his contemporaries have better physical skills than him. He may not have the elusiveness of Patrick Mahomes, or the power of Josh Allen, or even the accuracy of Aaron Rodgers. However, no man can make even a 25-point lead seem like it’s nothing like Brady. When it comes to clutch situations, there’s no one more dangerous than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB.

So, why is TB12 so feared by his peers? Well, someone who only recently experienced the wrath of the Buccaneers QB explained why. Micah Parsons, the star linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys, talked about Tom Brady’s competitive nature. Parsons said that Brady’s intent every game is to obliterate his opponents. (via NFL.com)

“You just see his competitive nature,” Parsons said. “He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors. That’s why, if you a real competitor you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe (Bryant) that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan. I wouldn’t ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do.”

Tom Brady holds the honor of having the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with 7. The next closest QB to him is Joe Montana with 4. The Buccaneers quarterback’s intense, competitive nature is what likely drove him out of retirement to play one more season. The itch to grab ring number eight is just too strong for Brady to endure.

The road to Brady’s eighth will certainly not come easy, though. Already, the Buccaneers are dealing with some personnel issues: their offensive line has been battered in the preseason. Can Brady overcome these odds and do the unthinkable?