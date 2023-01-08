By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs. They did so after a win over the Carolina Panthers last week. However, due to their mediocre record, they have no chance of leapfrogging any other team in the standings. Thus, their Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons is essentially meaningless. Despite that, the question still remains: Is Tom Brady playing tonight vs. the Falcons?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Tom Brady injury status vs. Falcons

In a move that surprised no one, Tom Brady will play for the Buccaneers in Week 18 against the Falcons, per Sporting News. Keep in mind that this game holds almost no meaning for Tampa Bay. This is, essentially, a televised tune-up game for them as they prepare for the playoffs. Why the hell is Brady playing, then?

Well, according to his last statement about this, Tom Brady is much more interested in playing than sitting around. That makes complete sense when you think about it: the Buccaneers QB is a football machine at this point. He’d much rather play if he can instead of sitting on the sidelines not playing football.

The argument to rest Tom Brady is that he’s 45 years old, and probably needs the rest before the Buccaneers’ playoff run. However, it’s a common thread amongst NFL stars that they’d prefer to be “warm” for the playoffs instead of getting a one-week rest. Last season, another old star QB (Aaron Rodgers) did the same thing in the final week, though he only played for the first half.

Expect the Buccaneers to do the same thing and sit him after the first half. So, to answer the question: Yes, Tom Brady is playing tonight vs. the Falcons. He (probably) won’t be playing the entire game, though.