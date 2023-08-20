The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a 13-6 win over the New York Jets in their second preseason contest, but they may have lost some quarterback depth midway through the game. John Wolford, who came on in relief of Kyle Trask in this game, picked up a serious neck injury late in the third quarter, and was quickly rushed to the hospital as a result.

Wolford had looked solid prior to suffering the injury (4/4, 57 YDS), but he landed awkwardly on his head when being sacked by Jalyn Holmes. Wolford provided a thumbs up as he was carried off the field, and it was quickly reported that he had movement in his extremities, which is always a positive sign when it comes to these injuries.

#Bucs QB John Wolford has a neck injury, has movement in his extremities and is going to be taken to a local hospital for evaluation, per the team.pic.twitter.com/pLmsHjEhvX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023

Any sort of neck or head injury in the NFL is serious, but it's clear that Wolford's situation was particularly scary. However, it was great to see that he could still move every part of his body, and according to head coach Todd Bowles, Wolford was released from the hospital and returned with the rest of the Bucs on their flight home to Tampa.

“Todd Bowles, speaking with reporters this week, says QB John Wolford flew home with the team and is moving around and feeling better after a neck injury last night.”

So far, the news surrounding Wolford has been great, and while he likely isn't competing for the starting quarterback job, he is a solid depth option to have on the roster. He may have a bit of a recovery in front of him with this injury, but it's great to see that Wolford has already returned to Tampa with his team, and it will be worth monitoring his status over the next few days.