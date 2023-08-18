The NFL Preseason continues as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New York Jets. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Jets preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Buccaneers come in off a loss to the Steelers in week one of the preseason. It was Baker Mayfield that got the first start for the Buccaneers in their quest to find a replacement for Tom Brady. While he went eight for nine for 63 yards and a touchdown, it will be Kyle Trask to get the start in this dame. While the passing game went well, the running game did not. It was just 66 yards on 26 attempts for the Bucs as they struggled on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Jets took a 27-0 win over the Panthers. Zach Wilson played well in the game, throwing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tim Boyle threw for 84 yards and two scores, with his only incompletion being an interception. While the Jets looked good on the ground, they should be better in the weeks to come. The Jets signed Dalvin Cook and also will be welcoming Breece Hall back to the lineup.

Here are the Bucaneers-Jets Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers-Jets Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3.5 (-115)

New York Jets: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Jets

TV: New York-WCBS, Tampa Bay- WFLA

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Buccaneers struggled on offense some last week. They went 4-14 on third-down conversions, and had a lot of penalties overall, with 12 of them. Kyle Trask will get the start in this game. He went 6-10 in the game against the Steelers with an interception. Trask will be looking to make an impact in this game. He is starting in this game in hopes of showing he needs to be the starter in week one. While he will face a better defense with more starts against the Jets, he will need to live up to a high standard in this game. Baker Mayfield went 8-9 with 63 yards and a touchdown.

Trask may get the joy of throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in this game. Both of them did not have receptions in the first game of the season and were inactive. Meanwhile. Russel Gage will be out after he suffered an injury in practice. He is going to miss the year this year, so the race to be the number three wide receiver is on. If Godwin and Evans remain inactive, which is most likely, then guys running for that third spot will get plenty of time. Trey Palmer, David Moore, and Deven Tompkins are all in the running for that spot. Both Palmer and Moore had great games last week. Moore had three receptions for 66 yards last game. Palmer went for four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown in the game.

On the defensive end of things, the Buccaneers will be looking for improvement. While they did not play a lot of starters, the depth did allow 19 first downs. They did hold the Steelers to 306 yards last time out while holding them to 4-12 on third downs. If they can keep that level of play, while eliminating some penalties and getting some help on offense, the Buccaneers should be able to cover.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are now 1-1 on the preseason and went with a more run-heavy approach in the last game. It was the rookies who carried the way for the Jets. Israel Abanikanda went for 56 yards on 12 carries, while Travis Dye went for 31 yards on ten carries. Both of them will be in action again in his game looking to make the roster. The Jets signed Dalvin Cook, who is not expected to play and have Breece Hall back. Hall could make an impact in this game and will be looking to get touches to make sure he is ready for the year. Meanwhile, Michael Carter should be carrying the load. Currently listed as third on the depth chart, Carter needs to show that he is still an NFL-caliber running back in this one while fighting off the two rookies.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers will most likely be on the bench, leaving Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle to take care of things. Wilson has looked good in his two preseason games, while Boyle has looked like a serviceable backup. Wilson has no danger of not making the roster, but Boyle needs to convince the Jets that three quarterbacks are needed on this roster.

On the receiving end, the Jets will be looking for someone to step up and show that they are ready to take the spotlight in New York. Last time out, the top three receivers on the team were all running backs. Kenny Yeboah was fourth on the team in receiving with 23 yards and a touchdown, but he is a backup tight end. It is possible players like Corey Davis, and Garrett Wilson suit up for this one, but if not, one of the young players needs to take the limelight and prove they are worthy of getting reps this year.

Final Buccaneers-Jets Prediction & Pick

Like most preseason games this is a question of depth. The Jets have multiple players on the team who used to be starters. In the quarterback match-up, Zach Wilson has proven he can be a fair quarterback in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kyle Trash has not. The Jets are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine preseason games, while the Buccaneers are 1-6 in their last seven. The Jets have the better defense, running game, and backups in this game. There is no reason to pick against them with that. While they may not play their top running backs and receivers, players like Michael Carter and Mecole Hardman have shown in their careers they are good players. Pick the Jets to cover in this game.

Final Buccaneers-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -3.5 (-105)