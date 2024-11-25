Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't waste much time riling up the New York Giants crowd. Seconds before halftime, Mayfield became one of four Buccaneers to run into the end zone. On his 10-yard rush, the 29-year-old signal-caller put the Bucs up 23-0. After scoring, Baker Mayfield threw up an exaggerated mock celebration like Tommy DeVito with pinched fingers. After the game, Mayfield was asked if he had any Italian heritage, and he couldn't help but joke about it in his own sarcastic, deadpan way, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Was it overkill to tease Giants fans in that moment with a three-score lead? Maybe, a little. But Mayfield swore it wasn't planned, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy . He's a good dude. … Most of the time, I don't know what I'm gonna do so … spontaneous stuff. New York fans love Tommy here, so give 'em something they like.”

The Buccaneers would go on to win 30-7, improving their record to 5-6. Tampa Bay is one game behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South standings.

Buccaneers are still in the thick of playoff contention

While New York is in the middle of troubling times, Tampa Bay might be rebounding at just the right time. The Bucs were on a four-game losing streak entering this contest, losing to Baltimore, Atlanta, Kansas City and San Francisco. Their remaining games against Carolina twice, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas and New Orleans give them an opportunity to sneak into the postseason.

With only one team likely to make the playoffs from the NFC South, every game from here on out is a must-win.

Mayfield exited the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger but did return after entering the blue injury tent.

“Just kind of an awkward little — not tackle — but diving in for the ball. Feel good though.”

With some wind in their sails, the Buccaneers needed a pick-me-up, and Mayfield delivered.

“I didn't know he was gonna do that,” said Bucky Irving. “I mean, he got in there and then pretty much did it, and we were all happy for him.”

“Baker, he just invigorates the entire team,” cornerback Zyon McCollum added. “All the stuff he does — that was a crazy play, him jumping in there like that, hurdling a guy. He's more slippery than you anticipate. But having a quarterback who has passion like that and grit like that … we all feed off of it.”

The Buccaneers travel to Charlotte to play the Panthers on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 p.m. EST.