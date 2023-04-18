Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into a brand new era after Tom Brady decided to retire for good. That means the QB1 job is between Kyle Trask and the recently signed Baker Mayfield, with both signal-callers reportedly heading into camp with the starting gig up for grabs.

Trask of course sat behind TB12 and soaked up all the knowledge he could across the last two years. On Monday, the youngster discussed Brady helped him learn what it’s like to be a true pro.

“I mean, I was in that room every day for two years. I learned so much,” Trask said in his Monday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s hard to pinpoint a specific thing I learned from him. But if I were to give you one answer, he [just has] such a tight routine. A true professional.

“That was one takeaway, I would say, is I was able to see what a true professional looks like coming in to work every single day, the highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done. No matter what’s going on, you’re still putting your foot down and you’re still putting your best foot forward to try to get the best out of your productivity for the overall success of the team.”

Brady is the epitome of greatness and Kyle Trask got to see that each and every day. Without a doubt, the quarterback will surely benefit from all the lessons he learned both on and off the field as he looks to become QB1. Trask has taken just 10 snaps in his NFL career, but the opportunity to lead the Bucs is very much there if he can impress.