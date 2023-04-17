Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster will look quite a bit different in 2023. Tom Brady retired and Leonard Fournette left, and Baker Mayfield was brought in as the starting quarterback. The Bucs are continuing to make moves, including deals with two offensive linemen, Matt Feiler and Nick Leverett, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Buccaneers signed former Chargers’ guard Matt Feiler, who started 33 games the past two seasons.’

‘Buccaneers’ starting guard Nick Leverett signed his exclusive rights tender today, per source.’

Nick Leverett started 10 games at guard last season for the Bucs and he took over the job of Luke Goedeke, the Bucs’ second-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, they sign him to a tender, meaning he will return in 2023. Matt Feiler signed a one-year deal with the Bucs, and he started 33 games over the past two seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to coming to LA, he spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he has played both tackle and guard. However, the Chargers decided to move on from Feiler to free up some cap space, and he now moves to Tampa Bay to protect Mayfield.

The Bucs have been busy this offseason, and Devin White’s recent trade request is not good news for the team. But, the addition of Baker Mayfield as the presumed starting quarterback is notable, and adding Chase Edmonds to the running back room was another solid signing.

Now, they added two key pieces up front as they begin the post-Tom Brady era.