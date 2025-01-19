2024 was another good season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Good in the sense that they won their division, the NFC South, once again. Good in the sense that they made it to the playoffs and hosted the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. However, the good ended there. Despite beating the Commanders at home in Week 1, the Buccaneers could not replicate that feat in the Sunday night matchup of Wild Card Weekend.

Now, the focus turns to 2025 and beyond. Multiple key contributors will be free agents in the offseason. Holes will need to be addressed. Trades will likely happen, and so will resignings. There are going to be many areas where GM Jason Licht and the front office need to make moves. One major avenue that they will use to improve the roster is the NFL Draft.

Licht loves to draft, and so does his staff. They like to find their contributors through the process and resign them to second, and even third or more, contracts. Players like Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs were first round selections under Licht. The Bucs' GM and his team also found Antoine Winfield Jr. and Bucky Irving in the later rounds, as well as Chris Godwin in the third round. It's safe to say that the Bucs want to use the draft to once again find multiple contributors.

2024's class not only brought Irving, but a new starting center in first rounder Graham Barton and nickelback Tykee Smith. With next year's class, the focus will be on improving the secondary, pass rush and passing game. Here are a few players that Licht and his front office might target with their first-round pick in three months' time. First up? An edge rusher that made his name since coming to Tennessee: James Pearce Jr.

1. James Pearce Jr. would ignite Buccaneers' pass rush

Over the last few seasons, the Buccaneers really haven't had a standout pass rush. One could argue it's been the biggest miss of Licht's reign so far. Bringing back Shaq Barrett for a few games at the end of this past season was nice, but he's already a free agent once again. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was the first-round pick after the Bucs won the Super Bowl following the 2020 season, but he's never lived up to his draft moniker.

Pearce Jr. has shown just how fast and disruptive he can be during his time with the Volunteers. He helped the team clinch a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. He routinely showed why he should be considered to be a first-round selection, notching 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the campaign. This was a worthy follow up to his breakout sophomore campaign, in which he had 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Todd Bowles would love to have him in the lineup at one of the edge rushing spots come next season. Will Pearce Jr. still be on the board at 19? It's certainly a possibility.

2. Benjamin Morrison could take over starting cornerback role

Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum have teamed up to make a strong one-two combination at cornerback, with Smith having a stellar rookie campaign at nickel. However, there's a possibility that the trio won't be back in 2025. Dean, in particular, could be expendable due to his large salary cap number and inconsistent form when on the field. Even if Dean returns, there is still a definite need for depth at the position.

Benjamin Morrison would be an excellent addition to Bowles' defense. Although a hip injury has kept him out of Notre Dame's CFP run so far, he's a strong and intelligent corner who favors man coverage. Under Bowles, that is something that Tampa Bay routinely runs, particularly with some exotic blitzing packages. The Bucs also have not taken a first rounder at cornerback under Licht's leadership. Will this be the year that changes? If Morrison is on the board at 19, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him don red and pewter.

3. Emeka Egbuka would be sneaky good addition to Buccaneers' offense

The duo of Evans and Godwin has long been one of the best of the NFL. While Evans will be in Tampa for at least the next two seasons, Godwin is slated to be a free agent. As much as Licht and the front office would love to bring him back, it will be expensive. Furthermore, the former Penn State Nittany Lion is coming off a season-ending ankle injury. While he is on track to be back to full strength by the time next season rolls around, recovering from an injury like Godwin suffered can be tricky.

If Godwin leaves, a replacement will be needed. Jalen McMillan has shown that he's ready for a bigger role, especially after his breakout in the latter half of his rookie season. He can play outside opposite Evans. Taking Emeka Egbuka at 19 if he's there would be an intriguing choice in either scenario. He could replace Godwin in case the veteran leaves in free agency. He could become the understudy to both Godwin and Evans in the case that the ex-third rounder resigns with the Bucs. Either way, taking a serial winner who does the little things right is never a bad thing for a football team. It's something that Licht has done many times before.