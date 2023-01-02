By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chris Godwin was one proud secret Santa after Mike Evans had a Michael Jordan-like performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Why you ask? Well, Godwin apparently gifted Evans a throwback Jordan North Carolina basketball jersey. Evans then wore that jersey before and after Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers, in which the 29-year-old wideout recorded 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 receptions.

Godwin thinks it might have been the lucky charm for Evans, adding that he likes how his fellow wideout had a “very Jordan-esque” performance.

Chris Godwin was Mike Evans’ secret Santa and bought him a throwback North Carolina No. 23 Michael Jordan basketball jersey that he wore before and after todays game in which he had 10 catches for 207 yards and 3 TDs. “Very Jordanesque,” Godwin said of the performance. “i like it pic.twitter.com/t0zdvmGlLK — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 1, 2023

Like Mike, indeed.

It’s hard to argue with Chris Godwin’s Michael Jordan take on Mike Evans, especially after that performance to help the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South and a spot in the playoffs. Evans certainly couldn’t have chosen a better time to have a GOAT-like display.

The Buccaneers have one more game left before they start their postseason journey. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Evans will continue wearing that Jordan jersey for the postseason. Tampa Bay could definitely use more of similar performances he displayed in Week 17, especially after the rather up-and-down season the team had this 2022.

Tampa Bay is only 8-8 on the campaign following the win over the Panthers. Had they been on a different division, they would have been on the outside of the NFL playoff picture looking in. But perhaps another Jordan-esque display from Evans could make the postseason different for the Bucs.