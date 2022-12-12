By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win.

The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. The Brock Purdy-led 49ers offense strung together three touchdown drives in the second quarter alone.

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers offense failed to get much going throughout the contest. From Tom Brady’s pair of interceptions thrown to the lowly 4-16 mark on third downs, it was a day to forget for the reigning NFC South champions on offense.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans hauled in four receptions for 44 receiving yards against the 49ers. After the game, the six-time Pro Bowler was as straightforward as he could be regarding this 28-point road loss for the NFC South powerhouse.

“We got our a** kicked, and it didn’t feel good,” Evans said.

Overall, the Buccaneers have once again dropped below the .500 mark, as they hold a 6-7 record on the season. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, it still holds the top spot in the NFC South, although both the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are still in the division race with 5-8 records.

The Buccaneers will now turn their attention to a crucial home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals coming up in Week 15.