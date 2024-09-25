With a 2-1 record, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. However, their 26-7 collapse to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a setback. The defeat is not the only thing stealing momentum from the Buccaneers, given their injury report updates headlined by wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Buccaneers listed a total of 16 players on their injury report from Wednesday with the following players limited in practice: Mike Evans (knee), Chris Godwin (neck), Vita Vea (knee), Luke Goedeke (concussion), Tristan Wirfs (knee), Graham Burton (ankle), Bucky Irving (hamstring), and Logan Hall (foot), per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hopefully, Evans, Godwin, and the rest of the players facing injuries will undergo safe and speedy recoveries.

Through three games in 2024, Evans has amassed just 120 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Meanwhile, Godwin has totaled 253 yards and three TDs on 21 catches. Tampa Bay's receiving lineup could be taking a big hit with the two veterans nicked up, but the team has what it takes to navigate its woes and continue its sound start to the season.

The Buccaneers know they cannot take the season's early stretch for granted. This was illustrated by head coach Todd Bowles' truth bomb on the team's state before their Broncos matchup.

“This is the big game for us,” Bowles said on the Friday before the Denver loss, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. “We've only played two games. We can't look ahead for anything. Not good enough. We got a lot of work to do.”

Tampa Bay indeed still has its work cut out for them. They will face a stout Philadelphia Eagles team at home for their Week 4 matchup. Hopefully, the Bucs' injury report will lighten up by then. Regardless, fans can expect Todd Bowles to have his team ready to play and come out with a win.