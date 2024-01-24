Which free agents we looking at, Buccaneers?

The conclusion of the 2023 NFL season brought both highs and lows for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished with a 9-8 record and a disappointing exit in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Detroit Lions. As the Buccaneers gear up for the offseason, several crucial players are poised to enter free agency. In this piece, we'll explore potential free agent targets for the Buccaneers in 2024 and the rationale behind their pursuit.

Buccaneers' 2023 Season Recap

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defied expectations during the 2023 NFL season. Despite initial concerns about the team's performance post-Tom-Brady, they not only held their ground but improved on their 2022 record and secured a third consecutive NFC South title. The Buccaneers even triumphed over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. They were led by quarterback Baker Mayfield's impressive season. Mayfield exceeded expectations, concluding the year with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 94.6 passer rating.

Free Agency Outlook

With the unexpected playoff journey now concluded, the focus shifts to the Buccaneers' plans for the 2024 offseason. The discussion begins with Baker Mayfield, who, on a one-year deal, showcased his capability as more than a budget bridge quarterback. The decision to retain Mayfield for another season should be a no-brainer, given his above-average performance in 2023.

While the possibility of exploring the draft for quarterback options exists, retaining Mayfield appears to be a sensible move for the Buccaneers. The team has the financial flexibility to address key contributors set to hit the free agent market. Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, and prolific wide receiver Mike Evans are among the notable names.

Here we will look at the Buccaneers free agent targets after the 2023 season ends with a tough playoff loss to the Lions.

Mike Evans, WR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' standout wide receiver, Mike Evans, is on the verge of free agency this offseason. However, General Manager Jason Licht is optimistic about striking a deal to keep Evans donning the Buccaneers' uniform for the entirety of his career.

Having spent his entire illustrious 10-year NFL journey with the Bucs, Evans etched his name in history this season. He became the first player in NFL history to achieve 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his first 10 campaigns.

Take note that Mayfield's standout season, notably supported by Evans, saw the quarterback complete 64.3 percent of his passes. Evans, in turn, emerged as Mayfield's primary target with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdown catches. Evans' impressive performance in 2023, marked by his best production since 2018. As such, he secured his fifth Pro Bowl selection. This makes him a vital asset the Buccaneers are eager to retain.

Cam Lewis, S

Safety Cam Lewis has faced challenges as an undrafted free agent. He often finds himself on the practice squad or the active roster's periphery. However, this season witnessed a notable increase in his playing time. He accumulated 146 defensive snaps.

Despite the modest sample size, Lewis has demonstrated consistent improvement. He earned a solid grade of 78.2 from PFF on defense. Despite a high NFL passer rating allowed of 106.4, Lewis showed his versatility in various positions. He is seen as a player moving in the right direction. With more playing time and the guidance available in Tampa Bay, his trajectory should continue upward.

David Edwards, OL

Originally a fifth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, David Edwards quickly established himself as a reliable presence on the offensive line during his rookie season. His proficiency continued in 2020 and 2021. However, a concussion in 2022 sidelined him for the entire season.

In 2023, Edwards joined the Buffalo Bills. He had limited playing time behind Connor McGovern. As free agency approaches, Edwards, with ample rest and previous high-level performance, presents an opportunity for the Buccaneers to bolster their offensive line depth.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary facing challenges and ranking 31st in pass defense, the addition of Stephon Gilmore is considered a potential solution. Gilmore's veteran presence could enhance the team's defensive core and provide an upgrade over struggling cornerback Carlton Davis. The Buccaneers could address their pass defense issues by potentially adding Gilmore to their roster during the upcoming offseason.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face some challenges and opportunities in the coming free agency. The desire to retain key contributors like Mike Evans reflects the team's commitment to sustained excellence. The emergence of talents like Cam Lewis, the potential resurgence of David Edwards, and the prospect of adding defensive prowess with Stephon Gilmore underscore the strategic moves the Buccaneers are contemplating.

With General Manager Jason Licht's hopeful negotiations to secure Mike Evans for the long term, the Bucs aim not only to address immediate needs. They also want to build a foundation for success in 2024 and beyond. The offseason promises to be a crucial period, where tough decisions and strategic acquisitions will shape the Buccaneers' trajectory in the competitive landscape of the NFL.