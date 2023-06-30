It is always good to dream. Self-belief is obviously an essential part of success. However, top offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is going to need a lot of it in order for his lofty Tampa Buccaneers prediction to come true.

The All-Pro prognosticated a 12-5 record for his team while appearing on a Minnesota Vikings podcast called Vikes Verified, via JoeBucsFan.com. Naturally, Wirfs is going to be much higher on Tampa than most are, at least publicly, but this could be pushing it a tad.

While the Bucs' residence in the unspectacular NFC South and a manageable schedule makes a winning season possible, potentially earning a bye in the first round of playoffs seems beyond hyperbolic. The franchise is currently in a transition period with Tom Brady officially retired, guard Shaq Mason being dealt and Devin White requesting a trade. A lot of questions have to be answered on this team before 12 wins can reasonably be squeezed out.

Baker Mayfield probably has the inside track on the starting quarterback job over Kyle Trask and should take over an offense that was stalling under arguably the greatest QB of all time. He and this Tampa Bay coaching staff will have to get creative if they are going to prevent that type of stagnancy from occurring again this season.

Tristan Wirfs will also have to do his part to ensure that the Buccaneers offense hums again. The 24-year-old's resume is already filling up after just three years in the NFL. Hopefully those accolades soften the public backlash a bit, just in case his extremely bold prediction turns out to be incorrect.