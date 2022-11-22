Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver.

Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 as a huge thorn on the side of his favorite player.

The 29-year-old did clarify that as he learned more about football when he was a kid, he started to appreciate Brady’s greatness as a quarterback. After they became teammates with the Buccaneers, Evans also noted how “down-to-earth” Brady is.

"Growing up, I didn't like [Tom Brady]. … I was a Peyton Manning fan." 🤣 Mike Evans wasn't a big fan of TB12 when he was a kid 😅 pic.twitter.com/7GctJ6b3Xw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

It’s hard to blame Mike Evans for his dislike of Tom Brady before, but hey, that’s all in the past now. Clearly, they have a good relationship today.

Evans has actually become one of Brady’s favorite targets since his arrival in 2020. This 2022 alone, the veteran wideout has already 49 receptions for 671 yards and three touchdowns. His best game came in Week 4 when he made eight receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With that, we’re pretty sure Evans is loving Brady even more–though we can’t guarantee that he’ll put TB12 over Manning.

The Buccaneers play the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, and sure enough, many are looking forward to see the Brady and Evans connection that they have been solidifying for the last couple of years.