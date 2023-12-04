Mike Evans draws Hall of Fame hype from Buccaneers teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. after their Week 13 win against the Panthers.

Mike Evans came up big for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to help his team get back in the win column with a 21-18 triumph over the Carolina Panthers — and he did that in historic fashion. By racking up 162 receiving yards in the Panthers game, Evans became just the second player ever in the history of the NFL to stitch together 10 consecutive 1,000-plus yards seasons.

The only other player to ever do that? Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Speaking of which, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. interrupted a postgame Mike Evans interview by declaring the wide receiver as a Hall of Famer.

"THE LEGEND!! HE'S A HALL OF FAMER!!" – Antoine Winfield shouting out Mike Evans during his postgame chat with @tiffblackmon | @buccaneers pic.twitter.com/sqC2AtDEcY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2023

Evans concluded the game with 162 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and 12 targets. A bulk of his yardage came off of a monster 75-yard touchdown score in the third quarter that put the Buccaneers ahead for good.

Mike Evans boosts Hall of Fame chances with another strong season with Buccaneers

On the season, Evans has 1,012 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 receptions and 103 targets. He's never had a season in the NFL with fewer than 1,001 yards. With five games left on the schedule of the Buccaneers in the 2023 regular season, Evans has a shot at establishing a new personal record for most yards in a campaign. His career-best is 1,524 receiving yards, which he collected in 16 games in 2018.

With Baker Mayfield always unafraid to let go of the ball and target the former Texas A&M Aggies star, Evans can continue expecting a consistent share of attention downfield from the quarterback.

Coming up next for Evans and the Bucs is a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 14.