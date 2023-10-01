The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into halftime with a 14-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. However, the Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for the second half and beyond.

Evans was forced to leave the game with a hamstring injury. After initially being labeled as questionable to return, Evans was quickly ruled out afterwards, which is a big loss for Tampa Bay's offense. Before going down with injury, Evans had caught three passes for a team-high 40 yards.

Mike Evans has had one of the best starts to a wide receiver's career in NFL history. Since joining the league in 2014, Evans has gained over 1,000 receiving yards every single season. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and of course a Super Bowl champion. This year, Evans had caught 17 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks.

Those immediate stats is what Tampa Bay will be most concerned about. In a tight NFC South race, the Buccaneers understand just how important Evans is to their offense. Facing off against an NFC South rival in the Saints, Tampa Bay will need to do some heavy lifting to come away with the victory without Evans.

With Evans now out for the rest of the Buccaneers' contest against the Saints, Chris Godwin and company are going to have to step up in his absence. The hope is that Evans won't have to miss time beyond this game, as their chances against the Saints and in the overall NFC South race depend on it.