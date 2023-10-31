Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has put together one heck of a career, and the Buccaneers want him to keep producing for that franchise. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he wants Evans to remain a Buccaneer this season, per Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud.

“I'm really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak 1000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Licht said in an appearance on the Good Morning Football program.

Evans' Career in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans joined the Buccaneers in 2014 and has spent his entire career with the Florida franchise. He's gained more than 1,000 yards receiving every year he's been in the league, which is an outstanding achievement. He's well on his way to doing that again in 2023. Evans has 507 receiving yards this season in just seven games. He's caught five touchdowns, which is just one shy of his total number from last year. Evans also played an integral role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship season with Tom Brady as quarterback in 2020.

Tampa Bay is looking for answers though as the trade deadline nears. The team is 3-4 through seven games and has dropped three games in a row to the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Buffalo Bills. The defense is doing its job, but the offense is struggling to score in those games. Evans will be counted on even more to keep producing and helping the Tampa Bay offense score more points to try and turn their ship around.

Evans was drafted in the first round, as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He played college football at Texas A&M.