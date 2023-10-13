The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a surprisingly strong start to the 2023 season, posting a 3-1 record through their first four games before they had their bye week in Week 5. They will have a tough challenge on their plate as they return to action against the Detroit Lions, making the statuses of Mike Evans and Shaq Barrett particularly important.

Evans picked up a hamstring injury in the Bucs Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints and was forced out of the game early due to the injury. The bye week appears to have done Evans a lot of good, though, as head coach Todd Bowles revealed that the star wide receiver will be on the field in Week 6 against the Lions.

Via Rick Stroud:

“Bucs WR Mike Evans is ‘full go' for Sunday, coach Todd Bowles said.”

Shaq Barrett's Week 6 status for Buccaneers still up in the air

Evans' pending return is great news for the Buccaneers, but on the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers haven't gotten much clarity on the status of Barrett. Barrett has been dealing with an illness throughout the week that has thrown his status for this game in doubt, and it looks like Bowles and the rest of Tampa Bay is holding out hope that Barrett will be able to suit up for this one.

Via Greg Aumen:

“Bowles said Shaq Barrett remains ‘under the weather' so they’ll hope he feels better over the next 48 hours before Lions game.”

Against a tough Lions offense, Barrett's presence could be a difference maker for Tampa, but they aren't going to force him to play if he isn't 100 percent healthy. So while Evans has received a good update here, it looks like the Bucs are in wait and see mode with Barrett as he tries to overcome whatever illness he's dealing with.