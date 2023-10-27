The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Buffalo Bills 24-10 early in the fourth quarter of their Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The road matchup brought out both the best, and the worst of the Buccaneers on the night as Baker Mayfield made an improbable play but was relatively unsuccessful for the rest of the night against a tough Bills defense.

Josh Allen left Bills fans worried after a critical medical scare against the Buccaneers. Mayfield's ‘improbable' touchdown pass to Chris Godwin caught many fans off-guard.

Many people wondered if Mayfield's knee injury affected him during the game. Mayfield dropped a truth bomb on the injury prior to the game along with an update on his status.

On Thursday one of Mayfield's best receivers, Mike Evans, found himself in unfamiliar territory as fans began clowning him on X. Evans had just one reception for seven yards heading into the stretch run of the fourth quarter which had fans worried about what might be missing.

Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs when i bet on them pic.twitter.com/ieNbmLvHym — Quez (@QuezIsGodly) October 27, 2023

“Mike can't even get me 25 yards this is crazy,” another fan added.

Another fan trolled both Stefon Diggs and Evans in a post that had fans laughing at its absurdity.

Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs when I bet them to score a TD todaypic.twitter.com/MBrhAm0mJF — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 27, 2023

A clear holding call was missed on Evans down the stretch as fans wondered exactly what had been taking place during the heavily watched prime time game.

Readers on X trolled Evans throughout the first half and into the second half as the Buccaneers squandered their opportunities to tie the game or take the lead.

Buffalo held a 24-10 advantage late in the first half with Mayfield and the Buccaneers driving into Bills territory.