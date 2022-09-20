Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley.

The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.

The #Bucs are signing former #Bills and #Cowboys WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad, per @MikeGarafolo. Tampa has been dealing with a flurry of receiver injuries and now bring in the veteran Beasley. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2022

Getting production from Cole Beasley will prove to be critical for a Buccaneers wide receiver room that’s been severely depleted to begin the 2022 NFL season.

Tom Brady’s Pro Bowl trio looked great on paper before the season began, but they’ve been more visible on the inactive list than on any highlight reels thus far. Julio Jones is currently nursing a knee injury, while Chris Godwin sustained a hamstring injury during his return to action against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Things have gotten out of hand now that Mike Evans joined them on the sidelines at least for their next game. The 4-time Pro Bowler drew a suspension for fighting with Marshon Lattimore during their Week 2 clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Cole Beasley has never breached the 1000 receiving yards threshold like Jones, Evans, or Godwin have done in their sleep throughout their careers. But he did make an 2nd-Team All Pro two seasons ago and pulled down 82 receptions in back-to-back seasons during his last two years with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Once all of Tom Brady’s weapons are up and healthy, Cole Beasley may not get as many chances. But given how difficult it is to keep all three available, he may play more than Bucs fans would hope.