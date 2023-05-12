Rob Gronkowski is a role model for plenty of young football players that want to be a tight end in the NFL. That includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Payne Durham.

Durham wore Gronkowski’s No. 87 in high school and college. He’ll wear that number on the same uniform his idol wore for the final two seasons of Gronkowski’s career.

“It’s an honor. The greatest tight end of all time, I’m wearing his jersey [number] from two years ago,” Durham said.

The Buccaneers selected Durham in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft after an impressive senior season for the 22-year-old. Durham caught 56 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, helping Purdue clinch its second straight winning season. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts. He’ll have a chance to carve out some meaningful playing time given the Buccaneers’ lack of a proven starter at his position.

Gronkowski capped off an already legendary career when he came out of retirement to play two seasons with the Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021. The four-time All-Pro ranks third among tight ends in NFL history in touchdowns and sixth in receiving yards despite playing in fewer games than 35 other players at the position.

Payne Durham’s situation with Tampa is a little different than Rob Gronkowski’s, given the latter was catching passes from Tom Brady rather than Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. The rookie might not have as distinguished of an NFL career as Gronkowski when it’s all said and done, but wearing the same jersey as his favorite player growing up is a great start.