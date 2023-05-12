Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Tom Brady just can’t stay away from the NFL. Although the legend is adamant that his days on the field are done, he is making moves off the field to become a part of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady is in “deep talks” to become a limited partner for the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham of ESPN. He needs approval from 24 other team owners before the move becomes official and it is not expected to interfere with his broadcasting deal with FOX Sports.

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation. Brady’s investment is expected to be ‘passive,’ a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters,” writes ESPN.

This would be Brady’s second venture with Raiders owner Mark Davis. The legendary quarterback joined the ownership group of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, another Davis-owned franchise. Following a championship season from the Aces, Brady will be putting even more of his money into Las Vegas sports.

The Raiders will be quarterbacked by Brady’s former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, and coached by one of his former assistant coaches, Josh McDaniels. They have stars like Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs as they try to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as the AFC West’s top dogs.

Brady went 6-1 against the Raiders during his playing career, which included a win in the 2001 Divisional Round, known by football fans as the “Tuck Rule” game.