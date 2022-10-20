Buccaneers QB Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger criticism after loss to Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped back to the .500 mark following their 20-18 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. From the inefficiency in the red zone to their woes on third downs, it was a day to forget for Tom Brady and company.

Ben Roethlisberger was in attendance at Acrisure Stadium to see his former team pick up its second win of the season. Roethlisberger kept a close watch on Brady throughout the game, from the quarterback’s time on the field to even his outburst on the sideline to his offensive line.

Roethlisberger came away with one notable takeaway from Brady’s latest encounter against the Steelers, which centered on his belief that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was not “enjoying this.”

“It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Roethlisberger during the latest episode of his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom.”

During a press conference ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Brady was asked about Roethlisberger’s recent comments, to which he simply noted that losing is simply no fun.

“I think any time you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady said. “We just have to go play better. That’s the reality to solving a lot of issues, to play better and to win.”

Brady has had a roller-coaster campaign in his 23rd season in the NFL, as the Buccaneers hold a 1-3 record in their last four games. They will have an opportunity to get back on the right footing in their upcoming road clash with the Panthers.